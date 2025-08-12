9,926 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165. This represents a 47.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.