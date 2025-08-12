AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

AIR opened at $75.46 on Monday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,138.36. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 131,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AAR by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AAR by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,607,000 after buying an additional 127,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

