abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

