Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

WMS stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

