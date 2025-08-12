AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $491.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.60. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 33.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

