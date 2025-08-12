AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 29,816 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof71% compared to the typical volume of 17,425 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,259,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 25.7%

MSOS opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

