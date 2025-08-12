Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $1,056,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Albemarle Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

