Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$83.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.92.
ATD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.
