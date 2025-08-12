Alpha Cognition (ACOG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Alpha Cognition to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.
Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.
Alpha Cognition Stock Up 0.9%
ACOG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Alpha Cognition has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.54.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
