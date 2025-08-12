Alpha Cognition (ACOG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Alpha Cognition to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Alpha Cognition Stock Up 0.9%

ACOG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Alpha Cognition has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Cognition stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOG Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Cognition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACOG

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.