Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

