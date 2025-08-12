Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 58728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$88,289.40. Also, Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,778.20. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

