Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

