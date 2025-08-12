Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

