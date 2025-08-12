Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.45 on Friday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.