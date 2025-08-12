AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Financial Comparison

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and AmeraMex International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.26 $427.70 million $8.24 6.69 AmeraMex International $14.97 million 0.09 -$1.16 million ($0.08) -1.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 34.04% 7.99% 1.92% AmeraMex International -4.63% -25.15% -3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Lease and AmeraMex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 4 0 2.60 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Air Lease currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Air Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Volatility & Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Lease beats AmeraMex International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

