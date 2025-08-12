American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

