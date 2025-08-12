Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

