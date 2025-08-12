Analysts Offer Predictions for CACI Q1 Earnings

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $614.00 price target (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.54.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $479.19 on Monday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 150.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 111.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 109.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

