Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $215.00

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $262.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

