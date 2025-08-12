Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $40.90

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.