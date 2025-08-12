Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $40.90

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.