Analysts Set Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARTL shares. D Boral Capital upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, D. Boral Capital cut their price target on Artelo Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARTL

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 20.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $10.03 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($3.54). Equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.