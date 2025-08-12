Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Target Price at $19.25

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,600. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.34 and a beta of 1.35.

AvePoint Company Profile



AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

