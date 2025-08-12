Analysts Set Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $47.83

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.2778.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,237.86. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,111,141 shares of company stock worth $52,241,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

