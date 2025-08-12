Analysts Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target at $5.33

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 37,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $194,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,575,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,749.24. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 33,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $185,742.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,293,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,114,495.44. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 436,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,954 and have sold 247,848 shares valued at $1,347,116. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ON24 by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $4.84 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.65.

ON24 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

