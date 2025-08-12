Analysts Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target at $6.25

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ProKidney from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProKidney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.76. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 103,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $312,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

