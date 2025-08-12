Analysts Set Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) PT at $159.82

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.8182.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $146.24 on Thursday. SEA has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $623,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,158 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,388,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $442,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SEA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $420,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.