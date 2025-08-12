Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $258.33

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.3333.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.