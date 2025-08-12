Analyzing Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Free Report) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 UBS Group 1 4 5 1 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and UBS Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia & New Zealand Banking Group $43.63 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A UBS Group $84.56 billion 1.47 $5.09 billion $1.89 20.53

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

Profitability

This table compares Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia & New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A UBS Group 9.21% 7.17% 0.39%

Summary

UBS Group beats Australia & New Zealand Banking Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia & New Zealand Banking Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. In addition, it offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. Further, the company provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Additionally, it offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. The company serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. It also provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, credit and debit cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, retirement, and wealth management services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, and transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management services, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions. In addition, the company offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. Further, it advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distributes, trades in, finances, and clears cash equities and equity-linked products; structures, originates, and distributes new equity and equity-linked issues; and originates, distributes, manages risk, and provides liquidity in foreign exchange, rates, credit and precious metals. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

