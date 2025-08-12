Analyzing Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synaptics and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 1 5 1 3.00 Quantum-Si 0 1 2 0 2.67

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Quantum-Si has a consensus price target of $3.4750, indicating a potential upside of 189.58%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Synaptics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -4.45% 4.32% 2.32% Quantum-Si -3,120.14% -44.57% -39.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Synaptics and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.4% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and Quantum-Si”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.07 billion 2.30 -$47.80 million ($1.21) -52.99 Quantum-Si $3.06 million 71.96 -$101.01 million ($0.68) -1.76

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.