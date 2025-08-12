AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.1%

AU stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

