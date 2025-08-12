AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.86% of AptarGroup worth $1,062,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5%

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,028. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.