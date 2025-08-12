Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Aramark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aramark by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,132 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Aramark by 5.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

