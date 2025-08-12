Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

