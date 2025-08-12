Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Argan were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Argan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Argan by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Argan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $469,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,751.68. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $1,688,316.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.59. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $253.79.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

