Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AORT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. Artivion has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $287,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 187,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,482. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,406 shares of company stock worth $1,801,262 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 132,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Artivion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Artivion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Artivion by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

