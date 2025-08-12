Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $19.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.7632.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.22. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,332,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

