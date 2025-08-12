Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $205.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

