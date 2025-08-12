Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Keyera’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.27.

TSE:KEY opened at C$43.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.63. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$37.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

