Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

