Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,602 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

