Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,351 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,050,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1676 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

