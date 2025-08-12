Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

