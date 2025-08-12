Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,258 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

