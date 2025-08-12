Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,147 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in APA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.4%

APA opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of APA in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

