Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $39,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

