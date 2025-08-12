Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,519,000 after purchasing an additional 740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE IP opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -471.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

