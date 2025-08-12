Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

DUHP stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

