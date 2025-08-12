Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZH

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.