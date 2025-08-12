Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

