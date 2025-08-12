Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

